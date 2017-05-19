Rush Gum: Announcing the Upcoming Launch of Rush Energy Gum: Do More Wherever, Whenever

Rush Gum is a Sugar-Free and Caffeinated Gum that Freshens the Breath while Keeping People Going Strong

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / The co-founders of Rush Gum are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of Rush Energy Gum: Do More - Wherever, Whenever. The new gum will provide people with a healthy and efficient source of energy and focus that will help them to make the most of their day.

To watch a short video about Rush Gum and learn more about the sugar-free, crash-free and caffeinated chewing gum that is also delicious and pleasant to chew, please check out https://goo.gl/R3eeVo.

From people who are working late or driving at night to those who are competing in extreme sports or other athletic events, Rush Gum is designed to enhance their focus and cognitive function, allowing them to reach their full potential.

"The caffeine in Rush Gum is instantly absorbed through the capillaries in your mouth, allowing it to take effect in just 5 to 10 minutes," the noted a company spokesperson, adding that this rapid uptake rate means that it is about 80 percent more efficient than coffee and energy drinks, which can take up to 45 minutes to kick in.

In addition, the founders of Rush Gum are devoted to making sure their energy gum is healthy; the gum offers a non-GMO, gluten and allergen-free, diabetic-friendly alternative to energy food and drinks. As a bonus, because Rush Gum contains no sugar, people will not have to worry about an unpleasant "crash" shortly after chewing the gum.

"It does consist of a special blend of L-theanine, taurine, and B vitamins, which work together to combat the negative after-effects of caffeine as well," the spokesperson said.

Because the co-founders of Rush Gum exhausted their own resources developing the perfect formulation for their gum, they are turning to crowdfunding to help pay for the first bulk production run and bring Rush Gum to market. They recently launched a fundraiser on Indiegogo - there, they hope to raise $10,000 and bring their Rush Gum to an appreciative public as soon as possible.

About Rush Gum:

Rush Gum will be virtually crash-free, able to kill bad breath, and will cost up to 5 times less than competitive products. The team that developed Rush Gum strives to provide individuals the energy required to reach their destination, and the motivation to persevere through their journey there. People will use Rush to stay determined, to push themselves beyond the limits, and most importantly to do more of what matters most. For more information, please visit https://goo.gl/R3eeVo.

