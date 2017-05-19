BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16



The Directors of BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the six months ended 30 April 2017, has previously been notified to a RIS.



Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 21 June 2017.



Enquiries:



K Mayger

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098



Date: 19 May 2017