PR Newswire

Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market to Grow at a CAGR of 19% by 2021 - Driven by the Adoption of Energy Efficiency Certification Program - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Phosphor Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global LED phosphor market to grow at a CAGR of 19.73% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global LED Phosphor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is growing usage of smart lighting systems. Smart lighting systems are increasingly used for the well-being of the environment. The shift from using conventional lighting to smart lighting increases the focus on energy consumption. The lighting industry is fueled by the rapid improvisation and development in the semiconductor technology and LED lighting systems, as the demand for energy-efficient and sustainable solutions is ever-increasing.

According to the report, one driver in market is strong government initiatives to promote use of LEDs. The LED market is one of the fastest growing markets across the world. Governments across the globe are promoting the use of LEDs by taking strong initiatives and providing subsidies for the manufacturers of LEDs. Use of various lighting systems in applications such as street lighting, industrial, and commercial applications are promoting the use of LED lights. Lighting companies are offering professional lighting solutions to the developed markets such as the US and Europe. China is one of the largest LED industries in the world, as the Chinese government provides tax benefits and subsidies to the manufacturers. It also provides low cost lands for the establishment of LED manufacturing facilities.

Key vendors




  • GE Lighting
  • Lumileds
  • OSRAM
  • Cree
  • Seoul Semiconductor
  • Nichia

Other prominent vendors

  • Broadcom
  • Bridgelux
  • Edison Opto
  • Intematix
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Technology landscape

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bg7pc6/global_light

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire