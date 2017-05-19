FTE Networks, Inc.: FTE Networks COO Lynn Martin Joins 29 Acres Board of Directors

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / FTE Networks, Inc. (OTCQX: FTNW), a leading network infrastructure solutions provider to the technology and communications industries, today announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Lynn Martin, will be joining the Board of Directors of the non-profit company 29 Acres.

Mr. Martin will advise on technology and technology-related projects to support the company's objective of providing a state-of-the-art housing community for young adults on the autism spectrum. Mr. Martin will focus on ensuring that high quality networking and infrastructure are installed and maintained throughout company-sponsored housing projects.

29 Acres is a registered non-profit designed to help young adults diagnosed with autism who are no longer eligible for public school by supporting programs that provide services and find safe housing for them in the Dallas, Texas region. Founded in 2015 by Clay Heighten, M.D. and Debra Caudy, M.D., 29 Acres aims to create a community with high living standards and quality of care for those with autism.

"We are excited to welcome Lynn Martin to our Board of Directors and expect his expertise in network infrastructure and communications to play a key role in our technology-related decisions," said Co-Founder Debra Caudy. 29 Acres stands to benefit from Lynn's outstanding track record of driving results and providing invaluable contributions to the companies and projects he has worked on throughout his career.

Lynn Martin said, "I'm thrilled and honored to be joining the board of 29 Acres, which does extraordinary work to enhance the lives of young adults with autism, and help them realize their potential. I'm very glad to be able to support this important community."

About FTE Networks, Inc.

FTE Networks, Inc. and its businesses provide end-to-end design, build, and support solutions for state-of-the-art network and commercial properties, creating the most advanced and transformative smart platforms and buildings. Working with some of the worlds leading Fortune 100/500 corporations and communications service providers, FTE's businesses are predicated on smart design and consistent standards that reduce deployment costs and accelerate delivery of innovative projects and services. FTE Networks and its subsidiaries operate 8 Lines of Business, including: Data Center Infrastructure, Fiber Optics, Wireless Integration, Network Engineering, Internet Service Provider, Construction Management, General Contracting, and Pre-Construction Services. With approximately 200+ employees, FTE and its entities have operations in 17 states and Europe. For more information, please visit www.ftenet.com.

About 29 Acres

29 Acres a registered 501C3, located in Crossroads, TX, just 30 minutes north of Dallas, offers a holistic enrichment program and housing community that promotes measurable growth in employment opportunities and independent living, while nurturing friendships and prioritizing emotional well-being and health. For more information please visit: www.29acres.org.

