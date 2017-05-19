Transparent Ceramics: Technologies and Global Markets, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19. 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Transparent Ceramics: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.

This report provides an updated review of transparent ceramic materials and their fabrication processes and identifies current and emerging applications for these technologies.

The current market status for transparent ceramics, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The transparent ceramic market is analyzed based on the following segments: material type, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest process developments, are discussed.

Report Includes

- An overview of the global market for transparent ceramics and related technologies. - Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022. - Analysis of material properties such as wear resistance, corrosion resistance, temperature resistance, and weight or density composition. - Insight into the different uses for these materials, from basic to end-use applications. - Information pertaining to the market's dynamics, including drivers, restraints and potential opportunities. - Profiles of major players in the field.

More specifically, the market analysis for this report is divided into five sections.



In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of transparent ceramics are provided, including an outline of recent events. Current and emerging applications for transparent ceramics are also identified and grouped into segments of aerospace and defense, consumer, energy, healthcare, mechanical and chemical, optics and optoelectronics, sensors and instrumentation, and other industries.



The second section provides a technological review of transparent ceramic materials, with a description of their types, and an outline of the most commonly used materials. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2015, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for, as well as highlighting the most active research organizations operating in this field.



The third section consists of a global market analysis of transparent ceramics. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (material type, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2015 and 2016, and estimates for 2017.



The analysis of current transparent ceramics revenues is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for transparent ceramics within each segment, together with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2017 through 2022.



In the fourth section of the study, which covers the global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading manufacturers of transparent ceramics, together with a description of their products. This analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.



The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to transparent ceramic materials, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, application, and material type.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Executive Summary



3: Market and Technology Background



- Current and Emerging Applications for Transparent Ceramics



4: Technology



- Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline Inorganic Materials

- Comparison between Transparency of Single Crystals and Ceramics

- Comparison between transparent ceramics and glass-ceramics

- Latest Technological Developments, 2015 to Present

- Other Relevant R&D Activities



5: Global Markets



- Analysis outline

- Global Market Summary

- Current Market Status

- Market Growth Trends

- Market Forecast



6: Global Industry Structure



- Leading Suppliers of Transparent Ceramics

- Other Industry Players

- Company Profiles



7: Patent Analysis



- Introduction

- Summary of Recently Awarded Patents

- General Trends

- Trends by Country and Region

- Trends by Assignee

- Trends by Patent Category

- Trends by Application

- Trends by Material Type



8: Appendix A List of Acronyms



