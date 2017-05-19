TPX INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 23, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong reminds shareholders that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Tempur Sealy International, Inc. ("Tempur Sealy") (NYSE: TPX) securities between July 28, 2016 and January 27, 2017.

According to the complaint, throughout the class period Tempur Sealy issued materially false and/or misleading statements, including that: (i) during the Class Period, Mattress Firm Holding Corp. ("Mattress Firm"), the Company's largest customer which accounted for approximately 25% of the Tempur Sealy's 2015 net sales, had been engaged in active negotiations to be acquired and that any such acquisition was reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect in Tempur Sealy's 2016 third and fourth quarter operating results; (ii) during the Class Period, Tempur Sealy was engaged in active discussions with Mattress Firm concerning modifications to their long-term supply agreements; (iii) Mattress Firm had been seeking significant economic concessions from Tempur Sealy during the Class Period; (iv) defendants lacked a reasonable basis for the Company's positive statements associated with Mattress Firm; and (v) accordingly, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Tempur Sealy's business and financial prospects.

If you suffered a loss in Tempur Sealy you have until May 23, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

