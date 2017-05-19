The power company has bought the 180 MW Upton County Solar 2 project in West Texas, and signed a contract to have the project built.

The announcements regarding large solar projects in West Texas have been rapid this week. Just two days after Southern Company announced that it had put online the 130 MW-DC Lamesa project, Texas power company Vistra Energy announced that it has purchased the 180 MW Upton County Solar 2 project.

Vistra has further signed a contract with an un-named engineering, procurement and construction contractor to build the plant, which it expects to go online in the summer of 2018. Vistra's independent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...