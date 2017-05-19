TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- Beleave Inc. ("Beleave" or the "Company") (CSE: BE)(CSE: BE.CN)(CNSX: BE) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Access Medical Inc. ("FAM"), has been granted a licence to cultivate medical cannabis pursuant to the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the "ACMPR").

"We are ecstatic to have achieved our goal of becoming a licensed producer," commented Beleave CEO Roger Ferreira. "We have remained diligent and focused throughout the process and understand that this is just the beginning of a much bigger plan and vision for Beleave. We remain committed to building a strong foundation of research expertise that we hope will translate into the cultivation of exceptional products for qualified Canadians. Finally, we would like to thank all of our stakeholders for their patience and support over the past three years. We very much look forward to growing with you."

Beleave Inc. is a biotech company and Beleave's wholly-owned subsidiary FAM is a licensed producer pursuant to the ACMPR. Beleave's purpose-built facility is located in Hamilton, Ontario.

This news release contains forward-looking information. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions associated with its cultivation licence, the Company's ability to obtain a sales licence and the related timing considerations, the availability of further financing, consumer interest in its products, competition, regulation, operational and technological risks, and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

