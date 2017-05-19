AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of March 31, 2017, 1,541 owned, managed or on order aircrafts in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Company: AerCap Holdings N.V. Headquarters Address: AerCap House 65 St. Stephen's Green Dublin 2 Ireland Main Telephone: +353 1 819 2010 Website: www.aercap.com Ticker/ISIN: AER(NYSE)/NL0000687663 Type of Organization: Public IR Industry: Air Earnings Release Dates: 1st Quarter: May 9, 2017 Key Executives: CEO: Aengus Kelly President: Philip Scruggs CFO: Peter Juhas Investor Relations Contact: Brian Canniffe Phone: +353 1 418 0461 Email: bcanniffe@aercap.com Public Relations Contact: Gillian Culhane Phone: +353 1 636 0945 Email: gculhane@aercap.com

