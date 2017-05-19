AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of March 31, 2017, 1,541 owned, managed or on order aircrafts in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.
|
Company:
|AerCap Holdings N.V.
|
Headquarters Address:
|AerCap House
|65 St. Stephen's Green
|
Dublin 2
|Ireland
|
Main Telephone:
|
+353 1 819 2010
|
Website:
|
www.aercap.com
|
Ticker/ISIN:
|
AER(NYSE)/NL0000687663
|
Type of Organization:
|Public
|IR
|
Industry:
|Air
|
Earnings Release Dates:
|
1st Quarter: May 9, 2017
|
Key Executives:
|
CEO: Aengus Kelly
|
President: Philip Scruggs
|
CFO: Peter Juhas
|
Investor Relations
|
Contact:
|Brian Canniffe
|
Phone:
|
+353 1 418 0461
|
Email:
|
bcanniffe@aercap.com
|
Public Relations
|
Contact:
|Gillian Culhane
|
Phone:
|
+353 1 636 0945
|
Email:
|
gculhane@aercap.com
