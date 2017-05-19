SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of BofI Holding, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 2, 2017 - BOFI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of BofI Holding, Inc. ("BofI Holding") (NASDAQ: BOFI) between April 28, 2016 and March 30, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California. To get more information go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sb/bofi-holding-inc?wire=1 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BofI was engaged in unlawful conduct; (ii) the foregoing conduct, when it became known, would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and potential criminal sanctions; and (iii) as a result, BofI"s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On March 31, 2017, the New York Post published an article entitled "Feds probe Bank of Internet for possible money laundering," disclosing that the Company was the subject of a probe led by the Justice Department and involving both the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Treasury Department.

If you suffered a loss in BofI Holding you have until June 2, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

