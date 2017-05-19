Two Day Annual Drug Repositioning, Repurposing and Rescue Conference - Industry Registration (Chicago, United States - June 27-28, 2017) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Join us in Chicago, where we will highlight the latest developments in the fields of drug repositioning, repurposing and rescue. This conference continues to serve as a global meeting place for those engaged in efforts to further drug development through new means of collaborations, including patient advocacy efforts and industry/academic/government cooperation.

A central focus at this year's event will be the use of repurposing to find and develop new therapies for rare diseases. Many rare diseases and disorders are serious conditions with no approved treatments. There is thus significant unmet needs for patients. The pharmaceutical industry has become engaged in a greater effort to develop drugs for these "orphan" indications. The FDA has supported this effort via various special protocols as well. There is a growing amount of evidence which suggests repurposing or repositioning research can greatly aid in the development of drugs for rare diseases. By using a more systematic approach, existing compounds are being tested for both common and neglected diseases faster and with more success.

Key Themes at This Year's Conference



PATIENT ADVOCACY EFFORTS

Emphasis on and engagement with patient advocacy groups, who are investing in drug repositioning efforts to an unprecedented degree



NEW PARTNERSHIPS

The conference will explore how new partnerships between various groups, including government, industry and academia are teaming up to advance repurposing efforts



COMMERCIAL CASE STUDIES

Leaders in drug repositioning will discuss their successes, failures and the way forward



COLLABORATIVE EFFORTS

Government/Academic/Industry Collaborations will be explored and highlighted in order to determine how disparate groups can achieve success



SYSTEMATIC REPOSITIONING AND DATA ANALYTICS

Repurposing is no longer based on serendipity as more and more companies are designing tools to streamline and increase the odds of success



