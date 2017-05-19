LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- Citing his support for veterans issues such as improved healthcare, mental health, job creation and combatting homelessness, Put Vets First! Political Action Committee endorsed Robert Lee Ahn for the 34th Congressional District.

"Robert Lee Ahn is a true champion for American veterans. His commitment to making sure the VA uses its resources to serve veterans, rather than line executives' pockets, is proof that he is the Congressman veterans need, both in his district and around the nation," stated Maj. Brian Hampton USAR (ret) Chairman, Put Vets First! PAC.

There are 22 million veterans in the U.S., over 1.7 million of whom live in California; more than any other state. Over 100,000 will be homeless at some point this year, 570,000 are unemployed, and 3.4 million have a service connected disability, Hampton said.

"Veterans deserve more from Sacramento and Washington with their struggles finding jobs, battling PTSD and substance abuse and getting affordable housing," Ahn added. "It is criminal that our government has let down these brave men and women. I am honored to receive this endorsement and take the fight for them to Washington."

Los Angeles has more than 1,200 homeless veterans living on its streets, the most of any American city, despite an infusion of federal rent vouchers which have helped place more than 8,000 veterans in housing since 2014.

"With servicemembers returning from conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, we need an effective voice in Washington to get more federal assistance for these men and women," Ahn added.

Since 2011, Put Vets First! PAC has worked to make the plight of veterans a top national priority by supporting candidates willing to be champions for veterans, raising the profile of veterans nationwide, and opposing the election of those who refuse to support veteran's assistance. It is non-partisan and supports both Democratic and Republican candidates.

The 34th District represents all of Koreatown, Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Little Bangladesh, as well as parts of Historic Filipinotown, Hollywood, Hancock Park, Downtown, Eagle Rock, Boyle Heights, City Terrace, Echo Park, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Mt. Washington, Montecito Heights, and Westlake/Pico Union. For more information, go to www.AhnforCongress.com. The general election is June 6th.

