NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 19, 2017) - Sony has shocked the photography world with the new Alpha a9. The new mirrorless offering boasts a 24.2-megapixel, 35-millimeter full-frame CMOS sensor along with a BIONZ X image processor, making it an elite camera for continuous shooting applications. Join B&H's a9 Livestream panel on May 23 to learn more about the exciting new camera, and join the conversation on twitter using BHPhotoLive for a chance to win an a9.

The Livestream panel will include four professional photographers: Kaylee Greer, Matthew Stith, David Flores, and Sara France. Their work ranges from photographing pets, to live sports, to products, and more. They will discuss how the a9's build, various shooting applications, and superior control.

Sony Alpha a9 Mirrorless Digital Camera

Product Highlights

24.2MP Full-Frame Stacked CMOS Sensor

BIONZ X Image Processor & Front-End LSI

693-Point AF System & 20 fps Shooting

Blackout-Free Quad-VGA 3.7m-Dot OLED EVF

Internal UHD 4K Video Recording

5-Axis SteadyShot INSIDE Stabilization

3.0" 1.44m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

ISO 204,800, Silent Electronic Shutter

Built-In Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, Dual SD Slots

Integrated LAN and PC Sync Terminals

For the photographer who requires fast burst shooting, the Sony a9 camera offers continuous shooting of 20 fps with uninterrupted viewing and AF/AE tracking. A larger buffer allows up to 241 compressed RAW images or 362 JPEG images to be captured in one continuous burst. An incredible breakthrough, blackout-free shooting provides an uninterrupted view of your subject with a 60 fps live-view refresh rate. During burst shooting, the camera continues to make autofocus and auto-exposure calculations -- up to 60 per second, depending on camera settings -- to ensure that your moving subject remains properly exposed and in focus. Additionally, 693 phase detection AF points covering 93% of the frame track even the most erratic and fastest-moving subjects across the frame. This fast Hybrid AF system, pairing the speed and tracking performance of phase detection AF with the precision of contrast AF, achieves approximately 25% faster performance when compared with a7R II.

The new sensor and processor system provide an ISO range of 100 - 51200 (expandable to 50 - 204800), ensuring optimal image quality with minimal noise in low light, and at fast speeds. The new camera also supports uncompressed 14-bit RAW, ensuring users can get the most out of the wide dynamic range of the sensor. 4K (3840x2160p) video recording across the full width of the full-frame image sensor is supported and, when shooting in this format, the camera uses full pixel readout without pixel binning to collect 6K of information, oversampling it to produce high-quality 4K footage with exceptional detail and depth. Recording is also available in the popular Super 35mm size and the camera can record Full HD at 120 fps at up to 100 Mbps.

The Sony Alpha a9 Livestream will start at 7:30pm EDT and the panel will be fielding questions on Twitter throughout the event using the hashtag BHPhotoLive. The Sony Alpha a9 is available for preorder at B&H Photo.

B&H Photo Video is an authorized Sony dealer, with the most up-to-date Sony product information, product pricing and promotional offers.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, audio, and the latest trending technologies, including drones, virtual reality, and 3D Printers, B&H Photo Video is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force, excellent customer service, and fast, reliable shipping. Visitors to the website can access a variety of enlightening articles and educational videos. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 40 years.

Customers making purchases on the B&H website can now make a split payment with multiple credit cards, a useful feature for those with limited credit on their individual cards. Previously, this method of payment was only available to customers when purchasing by phone or in store.

The B & H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational photographic content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists, as well as from photography industry experts. You can even view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost photographers, and interviews with some of photography's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to these videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The expo continues all year round in the camera kiosks at B&H. Featuring the newest cameras, the kiosks are manned by manufacturer representatives, who are there to guide you and demonstrate the latest photographic technology. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo Camera Store is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest photography gear.

