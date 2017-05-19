Centina's Demonstration of Automating Assurance in Complex IoT Environments Helps Seal the Win

Centina Systems, the leader in strategic assurance, announced today that its Catalyst has won top honors at TM Forum Live! 2017 in Nice, France. The Catalyst project called "A Platform for IoT and Anything as a Service" - won the highest honor at the industry event. The Catalyst team, championed by service provider Vodafone, takes home the "Outstanding Performance in the Catalyst Program" award for spotlighting how operators can create new revenue streams by leveraging platform-based models to deliver IoT-based services.

Centina's vSure™ solution played an important role in the Catalyst by offering the analytics needed to assure telco infrastructure and services in the complex new IoT environment. vSure's unique network management capabilities support operators in transition; before SDN/NFV/IoT investments, in a hybrid model, and in a fully virtualized and IoT enabled network environment.

"It is an immense honor to receive TM Forum's recognition for our Catalyst project," said David Warnock, Director of Sales and Solutions EMEA at Centina. "The award demonstrates the hard work put in by the entire team and was a great opportunity for us to showcase not only the importance of analytics and assurance in complex IoT networks, but also Centina's ability to address the challenging requirements of assuring hybrid networks."

The award winner was chosen based on the Catalyst's ability to address a real-world challenge in today's industry, through improving customer experience and back-end performance, as well as demonstrating market readiness and enabling operators to create new revenue streams.

"Congratulations to Centina for its winning achievement in the TM Forum Catalyst Awards at TM Forum Live! 2017," said Nik Willetts, CEO at TM Forum. "The innovations and real-world commercial solutions coming out of our Catalyst program are a testament to the power of member-driven co-creation and collaboration. Our sincere congratulations to Centina and to all those who participated for their outstanding work."

