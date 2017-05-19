FALLON, MT--(Marketwired - May 19, 2017) - J.P. King Auction Company is pleased to announce that Tammy Ward has joined the premier real estate auction firm as a Broker/Auction Marketing Specialist.

At four years old, Ward attended her first auction where she informed her mother of her plans to be an auctioneer and own a ranch. At 15, she earned her auctioneer designation from the Western College of Auctioneering, became a member of the Montana Auction Association and the National Auctioneers Association, and assisted in her first auction.

Her career accomplishments continue to amass with more than 20 years' experience in real estate land development, buying and selling ranch, farm, and recreational properties in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Nebraska, and most recently working with Mason & Morse Ranch Company. For 15 years, she has owned and managed an eastern Montana cattle and horse ranch, raising Angus cattle and Quarter Horses. She is a member of the National Auction Association, Montana Auctioneers Association, National Association of Realtors, Farm Bureau, Montana Stockgrowers Association, and American Quarter Horse Association.

"I have admired J.P. King Auction Company my whole life. To be a part of this prestigious land auction company is a dream come true. I know the land, I know the area. I believe that land is a smart, solid investment and that land auctions are a smart way to buy and sell property," said Tammy Ward.

"Tammy Ward is unique in her knowledge of the Rocky Mountain real estate market. Her passion for both ranches and auctions makes her a great fit for J.P. King. We are excited to bring her on board, and look forward to continuing success as we serve our land and ranch buyers and sellers in the Rocky Mountain Region," said Craig King, President and CEO, J.P. King Auction Company.

As an independent premier real estate auction firm, J. P. King's portfolio of property sales includes over a million acres of land, ranches and farms located throughout all 50 states. J.P. King Auction Company pioneered the use of auctions for land and luxury real estate and non-distressed clients. The firm has sold and closed billions of dollars' worth of property through more than 900 auction events. For more information, see www.jpking.com or call 800-662-5464.

