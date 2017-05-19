Engineering firm Cypark Resources has signed contracts to build two utility-scale PV projects for MYR 75.01 million ($17.4 million) in the Malaysian state of Negeri Sembilan.Cypark will develop a 10.5 MW (DC) solar array for power producer Selasih Mentari in Ladang Tanah Merah, Negeri Sembilan, for MYR 53.4 million ($12.4 million). The project is scheduled for completion by November 2018, according to an online statement. Separately, Cypark will install 3.95 MW of PV capacity for Revenue Vantage in Jelebu, Negeri Sembilan, for MYR 21.6 mlllion ($5 million). It aims to finish the project by September 2018.Cypark has already worked with Selasih Mentari on solar projects in Negeri Sembilan. In early 2014, it signed a 65 million ringgit deal to build a 5.3 ...

