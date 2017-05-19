NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- Host Analytics is pleased to announce the winners of the second annual Cloud EPM Awards, or "EPMmys". The EPMmys recognize Host Analytics customers that perform at their best and drive finance and operational success across their organizations using the industry's leading cloud EPM platform, Host Analytics. The winners of the 2017 Cloud EPM Awards are: Evraz North America, Golden State Foods, Masimo, and Room & Board. The winners were honored in a gala event last night in Nashville at Host Analytics World 2017, the premier cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) event.

"The theme of this year's Host Analytics World is 'Perform', and this year's winners could not be a better illustration of performance excellence," said Alison Holmlund, SVP, Customers for Life at Host Analytics. "Congratulations to all the winners, and to all of our customers that are achieving their finance and operational goals with Host Analytics. We are proud to be partners in your success."

The Cloud EPM Awards nominations are reviewed by a panel of judges. Winners are chosen based on the most innovative and creative use of cloud EPM, the most compelling business benefits and ROI, best cloud EPM breakthrough results, and the future vision of cloud EPM within the customer's organization.

2017 Cloud EPM Awards Winners

The 2017 EPMmy winners are using Host Analytics in innovative ways, effecting organizational change, and increasing business results. Read below to see how the winners are leveraging Host Analytics.

Evraz North America has been a customer of Host Analytics since 2012. The company has expanded its use of Host Analytics to now include Planning, Forecasting, and Reporting in multi-currency. The Evraz team uses Host Analytics Consolidation to consolidate financials across multiple steel mill locations and give end-users real-time access to data. Most recently, they implemented the Excel front-end for reporting and analysis.

Golden State Foods, one of the largest diversified suppliers to the food service industry, initially started using Host Analytics Consolidation to support growth of joint ventures and to manage complexity around intercompany eliminations and accurately account for minority interests. Host Analytics is also used for management and customer-centric reporting, Board and Executive Reports, bank compliance, and audited financials. More recently, the Golden State Foods team has rolled out Host Analytics Planning to the corporate departments for workforce and operational expense planning. The Golden State Foods team co-chairs the Southern California Host Analytics User Group (HUG).

Masimo, a California-based manufacturer of noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, has been a customer since 2009. The Masimo team uses Host Analytics Planning, Workforce Planning, Consolidation and automated data loads. They have seen a significant reduction in turnaround time for updating their six quarter rolling forecast for the FP&A team and have received very positive feedback from the sales organization, citing increased simplicity of the submission process, consistency in the format and the ability to submit their data in local currency.

Room & Board has been a Host Analytics customer since 2012. Their use of Workforce Planning has saved weeks in preparation time for the payroll planning process. Host Analytic Reporting enables the team to meet corporate close deadlines on time, with more timely and efficient distribution or reporting. All company leaders receive sales results for the prior month on Day 1 by 7:00am. Financial Package Publisher has reduced preparation time for the monthly results package. Utilizing Time Sets automates a future year forecast, saving hundreds of hours of managers' time.

About Host Analytics

Host Analytics is the industry's leading provider of scalable, cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM) solutions. Companies of all sizes, from $10 million startups to $10 billion multi-nationals, rely on Host Analytics to provide financial planning, budgeting, modeling, consolidations, and reporting. Host Analytics has 700 customers in 90 countries including Bose, Boston Red Sox, FitBit, La-Z-Boy, Mayo Clinic, NPR, OpenTable, Peet's Coffee & Tea, Pinterest, Swissport, TOMS Shoes, True Value, and Vitamin Shoppe. Host Analytics is a private company backed by leading venture capitalists and is headquartered in Silicon Valley.

For more information about Host Analytics, please visit www.hostanalytics.com

Read the Host Analytics blog at www.hostanalytics.com/blog

Follow Host Analytics on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/host-analytics-inc.

Become a fan of Host Analytics on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HostAnalyticsInc

MEDIA CONTACT:



Stefanie Maragna

Host Analytics

(650) 430-3667

press@hostanalytics.com



