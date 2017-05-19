RJK Explorations Ltd. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK" or the "Company") intends to offer for sale, by way of a non-brokered private placement, units of securities of RJK to raise up to $300,000 (the "Offering"). Under the terms of the Offering, RJK may sell up to 2,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit, each Unit comprised of one Class A Subordinate Voting Share ("Class A Shares") of the Corporation and one Class A Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional Class A Share for up to 24 months following its date of issue at a price of $0.25 per share in the first year and at a price of $0.35 during the second year.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for mineral exploration and general corporate purposes. Finders' fees or commissions related to this private placement may be payable by the Company. All securities sold or issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance thereof. The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. We use words such as "might", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "forecast" and similar terminology to identify forward looking statements and forward-looking information. Such statements and information are based on assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. While RJK believes that the expectations expressed by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information and the assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis underlying such expectations are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking statements and information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking statements and forward-looking information.

