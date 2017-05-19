Gamber-Johnson Introduces Toughbook Certified Docking Stations for New Panasonic CF-33 Toughbook

STEVENS POINT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / Gamber-Johnson today announced two docking stations designed to mount the new Panasonic CF-33 Toughbook in a vehicle.

The CF-33 is a 2-in-1 fully rugged convertible computer that has a detachable screen allowing it to go from a laptop to tablet in seconds.

"Panasonic makes great rugged computers, and the CF-33 is no exception," said Brenda Mischnick, Gamber-Johnson's Product Manager. "Our engineering team worked closely with Panasonic to make a docking station that complements all the unique features of the CF-33. The docking station we designed is incredibly rugged and allows the Notebook to be safely mounted in fleet vehicles like public safety, utility, and material handling, so they can use the computer in their mobile office," said Mischnick.

The CF-33 Toughbook docking station weighs 6.7 lbs (3.0 kg) and is packed full of features drivers need. It's easy to dock your computer: Simply place it on the dock and press down on the top of your computer until you hear and feel it "click" into place. It has full port replication including VGA, HDMI, serial 9 pin, USB 2.0/3.0, LAN, optional dual RF, antenna switch, and even a power input so you can keep your computer charged off your vehicle using a Lind power supply. If you want to dock the laptop in tablet mode, simply detach the tablet from the keyboard, flip it over, and close the laptop. The docking station works equally well for laptop and tablet mode.

Also released today is the custom docking station for the CF-33 tablet. It has the same port replication as the docking station for the Tougbook, but in a smaller, lighter unit that doesn't accommodate the computer's keyboard.

Both the docking stations have been tested to rugged environmental standards. They're Tougbook Certified, have passed MIL-STD-810G shock and vibration, RoHS, C-Tick, E-Mark, FCC, and CE testing.

"The new docking stations give Panasonic users the best way to keep CF-33 computers safe and secure within their vehicle," said Mischnick.

The docking stations are both available as cradles, too (meaning they have no port replication), and are available for purchase from Gamber-Johnson resellers beginning today.

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson, along with their Canadian subsidiary PMT, is considered one of the leading manufacturers of rugged mounting systems that safely secure computers, radios, and other electronics in professional vehicles. Their systems are used by law enforcement, public safety, military, and warehouse fleets around the globe.

Media Contact

Jessie Michelson

Marketing Manager

jessie.michelson@gamberjohnson.com

Additional link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_lYsXwqGhg

SOURCE: Gamber-Johnson