Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: TR1 Notification - Old Mutual 19-May-2017 / 15:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |*For filings with the FSA | | |include the annex* | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |*For filings with issuer | | |exclude the annex* | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |*TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi* | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |*1. Identity of the issuer or the | Starwood European | |underlying issuer* | Real Estate Finance | |*of existing shares to which voting | Limited | |rights are* | | |*attached:* ii | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |*2 Reason for the notification *(please tick the | |appropriate box or boxes): | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |An acquisition or disposal of qualifying | | |financial instruments which may result in the | | |acquisition of shares already issued to which | | |voting rights are attached | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |An acquisition or disposal of instruments with | | |similar economic effect to qualifying | | |financial instruments | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting | | |rights | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |Other | | | |(please | | | |specify): | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |*3. Full name of | Old Mutual Plc | |person(s) subject to | | |the* | | |*notification | | |obligation:* iii | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |*4. Full name of | | |shareholder(s)* | | |(if different from | | |3.):iv | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |*5. Date of the | 16/05/2017| |transaction and date | | |on* | | |*which the threshold | | |is crossed or* | | |*reached:* v | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |*6. Date on which | 19/05/2017| |issuer notified:* | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ |*7. Threshold(s) that | Crossed above 17%| |is/are crossed or* | | |*reached: *vi, vii | | +-----------+-----------+-------+-------+----------+-----------+ +------------+------+-----+-----+----+----+---------+----+----+----+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+---+-------+ |*8. Notified details:* | +------------+------+-----+-----+----+----+---------+----+----+----+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+---+-------+ |*A: Voting rights attached to shares* viii, ix | +------------+------+-----+-----+----+----+---------+----+----+----+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+---+-------+ |*Class/type |*Situation previous* |*Resulting situation after the | |of* |*to the triggering* |triggering transaction* | |*shares* |*transaction* | | | | | | |if possible | | | |using | | | |the ISIN | | | |CODE | | | +------------+------+-----+-----+----+----+---------+----+----+----+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+---+-------+ | |*Number* |*Number* |*Number* |*Number of |*% of voting rights | | |*of* |*of* |*of |voting* |x* | | |*Shares* |*Voting* |shares* |*rights* | | | | |*Rights* | | | | +------------+------+-----+-----+----+----+---------+----+----+----+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+---+-------+ | | |*Direct* |*Direct |*Indirect|*Direct* |*Indirect* | | | | | | | | | | |*xi |*xii | | | | | | | | | +------------+------+-----+-----+----+----+---------+----+----+----+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+---+-------+ |GG00B79WC100|63,683,275 |63,683,275 | | |65,| | 17.37% | | | | | | |130| | | | | | | | |,71| | | | | | | | |0 | | | +------------+------+-----+-----+----+----+---------+----+----+----+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+---+-------+ | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | +------------+------+-----+-----+----+----+---------+----+----+----+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+---+-------+ | | +------------+------+-----+-----+----+----+---------+----+----+----+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+---+-------+ |*B: Qualifying Financial Instruments* | +------------+------+-----+-----+----+----+---------+----+----+----+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+---+-------+ |*Resulting situation after the triggering transaction* | +------------+------+-----+-----+----+----+---------+----+----+----+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+---+-------+ |*Type of financial* |*Expiration* |*Exercise/ * |*Number of |*% of voting* | |*instrument* |*date *xiii |*Conversion Period *xiv |voting* |*rights* | | | | |*rights that | | | | | |may be* | | | | | |*acquired if | | | | | |the* | | | | | |*instrument | | | | | |is* | | | | | |*exercised/ | | | | | |converted.* | | +------------+------+-----+-----+----+----+---------+----+----+----+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+---+-------+ | | | | | | +------------+------+-----+-----+----+----+---------+----+----+----+-----+-----+---+---+---+---+---+-------+ | |

May 19, 2017 10:41 ET (14:41 GMT)