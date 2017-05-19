NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO US PERSONS OR IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, OR INTO OR FROM CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND AND THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA.

ABERFORTH SPLIT LEVEL INCOME TRUST PLC

PUBLICATION OF PROSPECTUS

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (the "Company") has today published a prospectus approved by the UK Listing Authority in relation to the issue of ordinary shares and ZDP shares in connection with the recommended proposals for the reconstruction and winding-up of Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc and a placing and offer for subscription.

A copy of the prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism which is located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.do.



For further information, please contact:

Investment Managers

Aberforth Partners LLP +44 (0) 131 220 0733

Euan Macdonald

Alistair Whyte

Advisers to the Company

J.P. Morgan Cazenove (JPMC) +44 (0) 207 742 4000

William Simmonds

Edward Gibson-Watt

Oliver Kenyon

Kepler Partners LLP +44 (0) 203 384 8796

Hugh van Cutsem

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for, or to buy shares in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus. Any investment in any shares referred to in this announcement may be made only on the basis of information in a prospectus published by Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc today, in connection with issue of ordinary shares and ZDP shares in connection with the recommended proposals for the reconstruction and winding-up of Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc and a placing and offer for subscription of ordinary shares and zero dividend preference shares, and the admission of those ordinary shares to the premium listing segment and those ZDP shares to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority respectively and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc.

This announcement has been issued by and is the sole responsibility of the Company. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to, or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by, J.P. Morgan Cazenove or by any of its respective affiliates or agents as to or in relation to the accuracy or completeness of this announcement or any other written or oral information made available to or publicly available to any interested party or their advisers and any liability therefore is expressly disclaimed.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc, which conducts its UK investment banking activities as J.P. Morgan Cazenove, is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, and is acting exclusively for the Company and no-one else in connection with the matters described in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of J.P. Morgan Cazenove nor for providing advice in connection with the proposals and the contents of this announcement or any other matter referred to herein.

Kepler Partners LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting only for the Company in connection with the matters described in this announcement and is not acting for or advising any other person, or treating any other person as its client, in relation thereto and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Kepler Partners LLP or advice to any other person in relation to the matters contained herein.