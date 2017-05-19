

19 May 2017



IQE plc ('IQE' or the 'Company')



Director/PDMR Shareholding



IQE plc (AIM: IQE) was notified on 19 May 2017 that Mr Phillip Rasmussen, Finance Director of the Company, sold 1,900,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') and Dr Howard Williams, Operations Director of the Company, sold 1,900,000 Ordinary Shares respectively, with both sales executed at a gross average price of 68.29p per Ordinary Share (the 'Transactions'). The Transactions were completed on 19 May 2017.



Mr Rasmussen and Dr Williams accumulated their shareholdings through a combination of share purchases and LTIP awards over the past decade. These Transactions are for future retirement planning purposes, and represents their first sale of shares since 10 July 2012, which at that time was to settle tax liabilities. Mr Rasmussen and Dr Williams remain fully committed to the Company and have no plans to sell any further shares at this time.



Post the Transactions, Mr Rasmussen's total holding comprises of 1,573,357 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.2% of the Company's issued share capital, and 2,211,444 unexercised fully vested options over Ordinary Shares. Dr Williams' total remaining holding comprises of 2,392,965 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.3% of the Company's issued share capital, and 3,089,907 unexercised fully vested options over Ordinary Shares. In addition, Mr Rasmussen and Dr Williams each have 5,226,108 share options, which vest in January 2019 subject to performance criteria.



The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the Person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Mr Phillip Rasmussen | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |PDMR (Finance Director) | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |IQE plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Legal Entity Identifier |213800Y33WHD3ESJJP16 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the | | |instrument |Company | | | | | | | |GB0009619924 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Sale of Ordinary Shares | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) 68.29 pence | | | | | | | |Volume(s) 1,900,000 Ordinary Shares | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |1,900,000 Ordinary Shares | | | * Aggregated price | | | | * Aggregated total |68.29 pence per Ordinary Share | | | | | | | |Total consideration of £1,297,519.54 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |19 May 2017 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, AIM | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the Person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Dr Howard Williams | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |PDMR (Operations Director) | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |IQE plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Legal Entity Identifier |213800Y33WHD3ESJJP16 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the | | |instrument |Company | | | | | | | |GB0009619924 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Sale of Ordinary Shares | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) 68.29 pence | | | | | | | |Volume(s) 1,900,000 Ordinary Shares | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |1,900,000 Ordinary Shares | | | * Aggregated price | | | | * Aggregated total |68.29 pence per Ordinary Share | | | | | | | |Total consideration of £1,297,519.54 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |19 May 2017 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, AIM | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



Contacts:



IQE plc +44 (0) 29 2083 9400 Drew Nelson Phil Rasmussen Chris Meadows



Canaccord Genuity + 44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Simon Bridges Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor



Peel Hunt +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Richard Kauffer



Capital Access Group +44 (0) 020 3763 3400 Scott Fulton Jessica Bradford



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: IQE plc via GlobeNewswire



9226770961922R63



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX