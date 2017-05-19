India $526 Million Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market, Forecast and Opportunities, 2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
"India Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market By End Use (Industrial & Institutional), By Product Type (General Purpose Cleaners, Sanitary Care Cleaners & Others), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012 - 2026"
On the back of rapid urbanization, growing demand for clean and hygienic environment, rising number of establishments of new commercial spaces and increasing safety standards, the industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market in India is expected to reach $ 526.53 million by the end of 2026.
Increasing demand for cleaning chemicals in healthcare setups, augmenting expenditure on healthy and nutritional foods on account of rising disposable income of consumers and booming food & beverages sector in different regions of India are propelling the market for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals.
India industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market is controlled by these major players, namely- Diversey India Pvt. Ltd., Schevaran Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Ecolab India, Satol Chemicals, Buzil Rossari Pvt. Ltd., Haylide Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Altret Industries Pvt. Ltd., S.C. Johnson Products Pvt., Croda India Company Pvt. Ltd., and BASF India Ltd.
Market Trends & Developments
- Rising Use of Green Cleaners
- Rising Healthcare Sector
- Less Water Consuming Cleaning Chemicals
- New Product Launches
- Increasing Awareness Programs
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2012-2015
- Base Year: 2016
- Estimated Year: 2017
- Forecast Period: 2017-2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Overview
5. Asia-Pacific Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Overview
6. India Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Outlook
7. India Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Outlook
8. India Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Outlook
9. Market Dynamics
10. Market Trends & Developments
11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
12. Pricing Analysis
13. Import-Export Analysis
14. Value Chain Analysis
15. List of Major Channel Partners
16. List of Major Customers
17. India Economic Profile
18. Competitive Landscape
19. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Altret Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- BASF India Ltd.
- Buzil Rossari Pvt. Ltd.
- Croda India Company Pvt. Ltd.
- Diversey India Pvt. Ltd.
- Ecolab India
- Haylide Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
- S.C. Johnson Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Satol Chemicals
- Schevaran Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
