India $526 Million Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market, Forecast and Opportunities, 2026 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market By End Use (Industrial & Institutional), By Product Type (General Purpose Cleaners, Sanitary Care Cleaners & Others), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012 - 2026" report to their offering.

On the back of rapid urbanization, growing demand for clean and hygienic environment, rising number of establishments of new commercial spaces and increasing safety standards, the industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market in India is expected to reach $ 526.53 million by the end of 2026.

Increasing demand for cleaning chemicals in healthcare setups, augmenting expenditure on healthy and nutritional foods on account of rising disposable income of consumers and booming food & beverages sector in different regions of India are propelling the market for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals.



India industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market is controlled by these major players, namely- Diversey India Pvt. Ltd., Schevaran Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Ecolab India, Satol Chemicals, Buzil Rossari Pvt. Ltd., Haylide Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Altret Industries Pvt. Ltd., S.C. Johnson Products Pvt., Croda India Company Pvt. Ltd., and BASF India Ltd.



Market Trends & Developments



Rising Use of Green Cleaners

Rising Healthcare Sector

Less Water Consuming Cleaning Chemicals

New Product Launches

Increasing Awareness Programs

Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2012-2015

Base Year: 2016

Estimated Year: 2017

Forecast Period: 2017-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Overview



5. Asia-Pacific Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Overview



6. India Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Outlook



7. India Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Outlook



8. India Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Outlook



9. Market Dynamics



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. Pricing Analysis



13. Import-Export Analysis



14. Value Chain Analysis



15. List of Major Channel Partners



16. List of Major Customers



17. India Economic Profile



18. Competitive Landscape



19. Strategic Recommendations



