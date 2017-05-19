sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.05.2017 | 17:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Rising Prevalence of Degenerative Bone Diseases - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global foot and ankle devices market to grow at a CAGR of 9.01% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is R&D and new product launches. With advances in technology, companies are focusing on developing products that provide faster recovery and rehabilitative measures for injuries caused due to sports and physical activities. There has been an increased focus on R&D activities and technologies to develop innovative products catering to specific needs of the customers.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising prevalence of degenerative bone diseases. Around the globe, degenerative bone diseases are increasing rapidly, driven by a rise in the number of older population and changes in lifestyle. The increase in older population leads to degenerative bone diseases and multiple joint problems such as arthritis, joint pain, fractures, and bunions. As the age of the person increases, the bones' strength decreases.

Key vendors

  • Arthrex
  • DePuy Synthes
  • Stryker
  • Wright Medical
  • Zimmer Biomet

Other prominent vendors

  • aap Implantate
  • Acumed
  • BioPro
  • Blatchford Group
  • DeRoyal Industries
  • Extremity Medical
  • Integra LifeSciences
  • MONDEAL Medical Systems
  • Orthofix
  • Össur
  • Ottobock
  • Vilex

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p7sj6d/global_foot_and

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire