Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Rising Prevalence of Degenerative Bone Diseases - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global foot and ankle devices market to grow at a CAGR of 9.01% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is R&D and new product launches. With advances in technology, companies are focusing on developing products that provide faster recovery and rehabilitative measures for injuries caused due to sports and physical activities. There has been an increased focus on R&D activities and technologies to develop innovative products catering to specific needs of the customers.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising prevalence of degenerative bone diseases. Around the globe, degenerative bone diseases are increasing rapidly, driven by a rise in the number of older population and changes in lifestyle. The increase in older population leads to degenerative bone diseases and multiple joint problems such as arthritis, joint pain, fractures, and bunions. As the age of the person increases, the bones' strength decreases.
Key vendors
- Arthrex
- DePuy Synthes
- Stryker
- Wright Medical
- Zimmer Biomet
Other prominent vendors
- aap Implantate
- Acumed
- BioPro
- Blatchford Group
- DeRoyal Industries
- Extremity Medical
- Integra LifeSciences
- MONDEAL Medical Systems
- Orthofix
- Össur
- Ottobock
- Vilex
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p7sj6d/global_foot_and
