Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Rising Prevalence of Degenerative Bone Diseases - Research and Markets

The global foot and ankle devices market to grow at a CAGR of 9.01% during the period 2017-2021.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is R&D and new product launches. With advances in technology, companies are focusing on developing products that provide faster recovery and rehabilitative measures for injuries caused due to sports and physical activities. There has been an increased focus on R&D activities and technologies to develop innovative products catering to specific needs of the customers.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising prevalence of degenerative bone diseases. Around the globe, degenerative bone diseases are increasing rapidly, driven by a rise in the number of older population and changes in lifestyle. The increase in older population leads to degenerative bone diseases and multiple joint problems such as arthritis, joint pain, fractures, and bunions. As the age of the person increases, the bones' strength decreases.

Key vendors



Arthrex

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

Wright Medical

Zimmer Biomet



Other prominent vendors



aap Implantate

Acumed

BioPro

Blatchford Group

DeRoyal Industries

Extremity Medical

Integra LifeSciences

MONDEAL Medical Systems

Orthofix

Össur

Ottobock

Vilex



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product type



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



