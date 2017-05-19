Helsinki, Finland, 2017-05-19 17:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ixonos Plc Stock Exchange Release 19 May 2017 at 18:30



Decision of Ixonos Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting 19 May 2017 to change the name of the company to Digitalist Group Oyj



Ixonos Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting has today decided to change the company name to Digitalist Group Oyj.



On 19 May 2015, Ixonos Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting decided, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to amend the section "§ 1 Yhtiön toiminimi ja kotipaikka" (§ 1 Company name and domicile) of the company's Articles of Association to be the following:



Yhtiön toiminimi on Digitalist Group Oyj, ruotsiksi Digitalist Group Abp ja englanniksi Digitalist Group Plc. Yhtiön kotipaikka on Helsinki.



The company's name is Digitalist Group Oyj, Digitalist Group Abp in Swedish and Digitalist Group Plc in English. The company's registered office is in Helsinki.



(unofficial translation)



The company's name will change to Digitalist Group Oyj once the change of the Articles of Association has been entered in the Trade Register, approximately on 23 May 2017.



Ixonos Plc



Board of Directors



