NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- Andrew Waters, Executive Chairman of Ecom Products Group Corporation ("EPG" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: EPGC), announced today the company's first China Market Entry Seminar, titled "China Market Entry: E-commerce Strategies to Enter and Expand in China."

EPG in conjunction with its China subsidiary, China Retail Services, is rolling out in major U.S. cities a number of consumer-based China market entry seminars that will assist U.S. brands and companies effectively plan and implement a low-cost strategy to enter the market as well as search, connect, communicate and transact with Chinese consumers.

EPG will host several seminars in major US cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco, throughout the year. These informational seminars provide information to brands about entry into China. The seminars are free of charge and are conducted by a team of speakers with dozens of years' experience operationally in China, Europe, Asia and the U.S. Each seminar is normally 2 hours in length and covers a wide variety of topics including topics from market-entry strategies, to social media, WeChat, Ecom sales channels and logistics options as well as real case-studies of companies that have succeed in the international expansion.

These seminars are essential for any brand considering entering China, or expanding their operations in China.

The first seminar, titled "China Market Entry: E-commerce Strategies to Enter and Expand in China," will be held June 8th in New York City. Waters said, "This seminar is a great way for multi-channel consumer brands to learn about entry and expansion into China. We have a great lineup of speakers that bring a tremendous amount of experience in China."

EPG, in conjunction with its UK/European office, will also be conducting seminars on e-commerce as an entry strategy to the U.S.

To view a copy of the invitation for the June show, please visit http://ecomproductsgroup.com/NY_Seminar_Invitation.pdf. To be invited to future seminars, please email Xaviera@ShopEPG.com.

About Ecom Products Group

Ecom Products Group is a marketing, sales, e-commerce and logistics company, with offices in London, Shanghai, Hong Kong and New York/Florida. EPG owns its own resources in key European, Asian and China markets and offers e-commerce services, from marketing, sales and logistics, to dedicated sector solutions and is also building-out a number of social-based e-commerce platforms. EPG, through its' offices and services, can allow consumer-brands to enter and expand in new markets, under either a service or partnership model. We assist clients Search, Connect, Communicate and Transact with consumers.

For more information about Ecom Products Group, visit the website www.ShopEPG.com. If you wish to be added to our mailing list, please email Info@ShopEPG.com

