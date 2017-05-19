Global Smart Grid Sensors Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Increased Demand for Power Generation & Changing Energy Landscape - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Smart Grid Sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 15.28% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Smart Grid Sensors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is aging power grids. Climate change policies and improvements in technology have resulted in electricity generation from low-carbon or no-carbon renewable sources such as solar, wind, and hydro. As most of the countries are becoming aware of the depletion of fossil fuel resources and the associated carbon emission regulations, they are gradually moving toward renewable energy, which is harnessed from the wind and solar sources to meet their carbon emission goals and reduce the dependence on fossil fuels.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is transition to smart grids. The power utility sector is undergoing a major change from a rigid structure to a system that is more flexible. These changes are driven by climate change policies, urbanization, and technological breakthroughs. This paradigm shift in the power sector is achieved by the deployment of Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and supervisory control and data acquisition SCADA systems, which ensure the integration of smart technologies into the grid, thereby enabling utilities to have greater control over the functioning of the grid.

Key vendors



ABB

Aclara Technologies

Eaton

General Electric



Other prominent vendors



Arteche

Landis+Gyr

Metrycom Communication

Mitsubishi Electric

Powel

QinetiQ

Sentient Technologies Holdings

Silver Spring Networks



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5kc997/global_smart_grid

