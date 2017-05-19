Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Drugs Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.07% During 2017 to 2021, Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Drugs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia drugs market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in benign prostatic hyperplasia drugs market is advancements in early-stage diagnosis through new diagnostic methods. New diagnostic methods for BPH are likely to boost the diagnosed patient pool, thereby fueling the market growth. The market has seen the emergence of novel diagnostic tests, which are expected to be more accurate than the conventional PSA blood test. Considering the failure of PSA test to detect early-stage BPH, researchers have been working on new diagnostic methods to improve diagnosis.

The following companies as the key players in the global benign prostatic hyperplasia drugs market: Astellas Pharma, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, and Sanofi. Other prominent vendors in the market are: ADC Therapeutics, Advaxis, Agennix, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Bayer HealthCare, BHR Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Dendreo (Valeant Pharmaceuticals), Eisai, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Ferring, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, Io Therapeutics, LIDDS, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Novartis, Nymox Pharmaceutical, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Urologix.



According to the benign prostatic hyperplasia drugs market report, one driver in market is growing geriatric male population. The presence of a large population with BPH symptoms is expected to drive the market growth. The risk of BPH increases exponentially with the rise in the age of an individual. Approximately, 80% of men who reach 60 years and above have mild to strong symptoms of BPH. This disorder affects one in 38 individuals in the age group of 40-59 years; however, in the age group of 60-69 years, it affects one in 14 individuals.

