Mitratech: Mitratech to take to the stage at Compliance Week 2017

Mitratech set to chair panel and participate in best practice session at leading compliance peer-to-peer event

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, the leading provider of legal, compliance, and operational risk software solutions, has announced today it will be participating at the highly anticipated Compliance Week 2017, which takes place May 22-24 in Washington D.C. at the historic Mayflower Hotel.

Now in its 12th year, the annual prestigious peer-to-peer conference, which Mitratech is also a key sponsor for, is expected to see a whole host of senior compliance, risk, and audit officers from around the globe gather together to hear from leaders within the compliance community about best practices in compliance, audit and risk program management as well as trends in enforcement and regulations.

This year will see Mitratech's VP of Business Development - GRC, Jason Cropper, who will not only chair a panel on Bridging the Gap Between Legal, Compliance and Operational Risk (day 2, 2:05pm, in the State Room) but also participate in a roundtable on Creating Defensible Compliance Programs Through Best Practices Policy Management (day 2, 3:20pm in the Georgia Room). Previous years' speakers have included representatives from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice, Fortune 500 CEOs, and academic thought leaders.

Sharing the stage with Cropper will be Alexandra Hider, Assistant General Counsel, Corporate Compliance, Exelon Corporation, Victoria "Tori" Lang, Sr. Manager Policies & Procedures for HMSHost, Heidi Rudolph, Managing Director, Morae Legal, and Ben White, Vice President and Internal Auditor, Systemax.

"For some time now Mitratech has been monitoring the ever-changing trends of how legal, risk and compliance are structured and operate. In today's world of increasing regulatory pressures, organizations are looking to understand the best approach to removing the traditional silos between these functions," said Cropper. "We have put together a panel of experts with significant experience across these functions, and we will collectively discuss these trends, the barriers to progression, and advice on how best to bridge the gap between legal, risk, and compliance."

HMSHost panelist Lang commented: "Regardless of how an organization structures its legal, risk and compliance functions, cross functional collaboration is necessary for success. At HMSHost, I have found compliance technology solutions to be a great foundation on which to build collaborative relationships and bridges between silos to achieve compliance initiatives. I look forward to serving as a panelist and sharing real world experiences with actionable takeaways for compliance industry peers."

If you would like further information on Mitratech, or to schedule an in-person meeting during Compliance Week 2017, please contact Bree Goodall at bree.goodall@mitratech.com (mailto:bree.goodall@mitratech.com) or swing by booth #3 for a meet and greet with one of the Mitratech team.

For more information or to register, please visit the Compliance Week 2017 conference website (http://www.cvent.com/events/compliance-week-2017/event-summary-17478888650849d7a1aa1800003fd3b9.aspx?_ga=2.151018617.1159301058.1495049451-2119689784.1490197483).

ABOUT MITRATECH

Mitratech is a market-leading provider of legal, compliance, and operational risk solutions for more than 1,200 organizations of all sizes across the globe, representing almost 40 percent of the Fortune 500, and over 500,000 users in over 160 countries. Mitratech's portfolio of enterprise legal and risk management software includes: legal matter management, spend management, e-Billing, legal hold, contracts management, risk management, policy management, audit management, and health & safety management. To learn more, visit www.mitratech.com (http://www.mitratech.com/).