TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- Brionor Resources Inc. ("Brionor" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: BNR) wishes to announce the following changes to its Board of Directors effective May 18, 2017: Robert Ayotte, Chairman of the Company has resigned. Mr. Ayotte served as the Chairman of the Board of Brionor from 2011; prior to which he was the President & CEO from its inception in 2009; as well as its predecessor company (Normabec Mining Resources, which was acquired by First Majestic Silver in 2009). Robert will continue to offer his services to the Company on a foregoing basis in a consulting role. Replacing Robert on the Board and as Chairman is Mr. Denis Hall. Denis is a founding shareholder of Atala Resources Corp. ("Atala"); which was recently acquired by the Company (see Press Release dated May 8, 2017). Denis has over 40 years of mineral exploration experience in the Americas. This includes 20 years of experience in Argentina with Minera Andes Corp., where he was instrumental in finding and delineating the high grade Ag/Au San Jose mine - now in production by McEwen Mining in partnership with Minera Hochshild; as well as the large Los Azules Cu porphyry project (also owned by McEwen via its takeover of Minera Andes).

Further, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul David Robinson to the position of Vice President of Exploration. Paul brings significant South American exploration experience including 7 years as the Country Manager Argentina for Renaissance Gold Inc. / AuEx Ventures Inc., and is thus very familiar with the Atala project portfolio recently acquired by the Company. Lew Lawrick, President & CEO commented, "the additions of Denis as Board Chair and Paul as VP Exploration are key to expediting our strategic focus and exploration activities on the highly prospective, quality exploration portfolio in Santa Cruz Province that we have acquired through Atala. The experience in Argentina and with these projects that both of these professionals bring to Brionor will allow us to literally hit the ground running with our exploration plans over the coming months. At the same time, while we are sorry to lose Robert's valuable input and experience at the Board level, we are very pleased to have him remain close at hand on a consulting basis."

The Company also wishes to announce that it has issued a total of 3.4 million stock options (with an exercise price of $0.065 for a period of 5 years) to its Officers, Directors, and consultants.

About Brionor

Brionor is a junior mining exploration company with a portfolio of exploration projects in Quebec, and a large, very prospective exploration project portfolio in in the emerging precious metals Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. Currently Brionor is well funded with approximately $2.5 million in cash and marketable securities.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, failure by the parties to complete the Transaction, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, changes in world gold markets or markets for other commodities, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contacts:

Brionor Resources Inc.

Lewis Lawrick

President & CEO

647-478-5307

info@brionor.com



