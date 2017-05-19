Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 19 May 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 53,020 Highest price paid per share (pence): 35.00p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 34.75p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 34.9912p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,427,446,237 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,427,446,237 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

19 MAY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 1570 35.00 08:36:05 London Stock Exchange 1511 35.00 08:48:49 London Stock Exchange 1529 35.00 08:59:24 London Stock Exchange 1538 35.00 09:08:19 London Stock Exchange 1519 35.00 09:28:55 London Stock Exchange 1564 35.00 09:38:53 London Stock Exchange 1744 35.00 09:41:11 London Stock Exchange 1572 35.00 09:44:47 London Stock Exchange 1748 35.00 09:57:03 London Stock Exchange 1755 35.00 10:01:54 London Stock Exchange 5034 35.00 10:28:48 London Stock Exchange 8165 35.00 11:10:58 London Stock Exchange 1532 35.00 11:10:58 London Stock Exchange 1519 35.00 11:11:12 London Stock Exchange 7480 35.00 12:02:08 London Stock Exchange 1727 35.00 14:47:12 London Stock Exchange 1612 35.00 14:47:20 London Stock Exchange 1470 35.00 14:57:42 London Stock Exchange 1564 35.00 15:23:16 London Stock Exchange 1525 35.00 16:05:51 London Stock Exchange 1483 35.00 16:16:54 London Stock Exchange 1868 34.75 16:20:08 London Stock Exchange 1991 35.00 16:29:16 London Stock Exchange

