PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, May 19

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:19 May 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):53,020
Highest price paid per share (pence):35.00p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):34.75p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):34.9912p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,427,446,237 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,427,446,237 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

19 MAY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
157035.0008:36:05London Stock Exchange
151135.0008:48:49London Stock Exchange
152935.0008:59:24London Stock Exchange
153835.0009:08:19London Stock Exchange
151935.0009:28:55London Stock Exchange
156435.0009:38:53London Stock Exchange
174435.0009:41:11London Stock Exchange
157235.0009:44:47London Stock Exchange
174835.0009:57:03London Stock Exchange
175535.0010:01:54London Stock Exchange
503435.0010:28:48London Stock Exchange
816535.0011:10:58London Stock Exchange
153235.0011:10:58London Stock Exchange
151935.0011:11:12London Stock Exchange
748035.0012:02:08London Stock Exchange
172735.0014:47:12London Stock Exchange
161235.0014:47:20London Stock Exchange
147035.0014:57:42London Stock Exchange
156435.0015:23:16London Stock Exchange
152535.0016:05:51London Stock Exchange
148335.0016:16:54London Stock Exchange
186834.7516:20:08London Stock Exchange
199135.0016:29:16London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


© 2017 PR Newswire