Research and Markets - Global Coffee Pods Market 2017-2021 with Nestle, Kraft Foods, LUIGI LAVAZZA & Keurig Green Mountain Dominating

The analysts forecast the global coffee pods market to grow at a CAGR of 9.55% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global coffee pods market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of coffee pods. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

With the increasing awareness of the negative impacts of synthetic products on one's health, as well as, the environment, most informed consumers have now started looking for organic products. This scenario can be seen across the board and applies to the industrial chocolate sector as well. Organic foods and beverages are perceived as healthy and are gaining traction in the market as consumers are increasingly becoming concerned about the origin and quality of the ingredients that are used in the preparation of food products. In line with these changes in end-consumers' preferences, players like República, WHITE RHINO COFFEE, ALOHA ISLAND COFFEE, PODhead.com, Infusi, Podista, and others are popular for their organic coffee pod offerings. It is expected that with the growing trend of organic products in the market, demand for organic coffee pods is likely going to increase during the forecast period.

According to the report, the demand for the convenient products is on the rise from the past decade. Many countries around the world are experiencing rapid developments and rapid rates of urbanization in the recent years. This expansion of urbanized population is inculcating new habits and trends of developing preferences for international food trends. The urbanized population is demanding for ready packaged food and beverages. Hence, various super and hypermarkets are storing more of convenient packaged food and beverages. In case of coffee, convenient forms like coffee pods are becoming popular among masses (especially in western countries like North America and Western Europe) to prepare consistently good coffee in the comfort of home, in less time. This is because, with regular coffee machines, consumers need to go through a lot of steps like learn how to operate it in terms of settings, before preparing a simple coffee like espresso.

Further, the report states that the high cost of coffee pods is one of the biggest challenge impacting the overall growth of the market as using coffee pods is more expensive than using ground coffee or whole coffee beans. For instance, Nescafe Dolce Gusto PRELUDIO cost $4.85 while NESCAFE Coffee- Classic (for 100 grams' jar) cost is $3.52.

Thus, many consumers (especially in emerging countries) prefer buying conventional coffee as more cups of coffee can be made from one regular can of coffee than from a package of coffee pods. It is important for the players to scale down the prices of coffee pods to entice consumers toward coffee pods. Many players are currently taking initiatives for lowering the prices of coffee pods. For instance, in 2016, Nespresso lowered the prices of coffee capsules (like Kazaar and Dharkan capsules that previously priced $1.07 each are now 76 cents each from the company's Singapore boutiques and website) in Singapore. It is expected that many players would lower the prices of coffee pods during the forecast period, which would further help to increase the sales of coffee pods globally.



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



