Industrial Display Market Worth 5.87 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Industrial Display Market, by Type (Rugged Displays, Open Frame, Panel-Mount, Marine, Video Walls), Technology, Panel Size, Application (HMI, Remote Monitoring, Interactive Display, Digital Signage), Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets' , the market is expected to grow from USD 4.09 Billion in 2016 to reach USD 5.87 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.18% between 2017 and 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 65 market data Tables and 79 Figures spread through 186 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Industrial Display Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-display-market-245415096.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

Panel-mount monitors accounted for the largest share of the industrial display market in 2016

The industrial display market is led by the panel-mount monitors. The major reason for the large market size of panel-mount monitors is due to the demand generated by HMIs, interactive displays, and digital signage applications in manufacturing, oil & gas, and energy & power sectors.

The market for OLED technology is likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

OLED technology is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2022 and hold the largest market size by 2022. OLED is a fairly new display technology in the industrial space and can serve diverse applications including remote monitoring using portable devices; HMI, and imaging. For example, OLED is used as a status indicator in the industrial sector and also used in digital signage for advertisement or information display. These applications are the key factors for driving the growth of the OLED display market.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=245415096

North America held the largest market share in 2016

North America held the largest share of the industrial display market in 2016, followed by Europe and APAC. The US accounted for the largest share of the industrial display market in this region. Rugged displays are widely used for HMI applications and remote monitoring in the manufacturing sector that boost the industrial display market in North America. The leading companies for display technologies, industrial monitors, HMIs, and related semiconductor components, such as Planar Systems, Inc. (US) and GE (US) are based in the North American region.

Inquiry Before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=245415096

The major players operating in the industrial display market include Samsung Display Co. Ltd. (South Korea), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and Advantech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan).

Browse Related Reports

Industrial PC Market by Hardware (Panel Industrial PC, Rack Mount IPC, Box IPC, Embedded Box IPC, Embedded Panel IPC and DIN Rail PC), Data Storage Media, Touchscreen Technology, Sales Channel, End-User Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-pc-market-169907425.html

Interactive Display Market by Product (Interactive Kiosk, Whiteboard, Table, Video Wall, Monitor, Flat Panel Display), Panel Size (17"- 32", 32"- 65", Above 65"), Vertical (Education, Govt. & Corporate), Technology, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/interactive-display-market-36223528.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets