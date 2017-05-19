Infiniti Research has announced their top 5 trends impacting the automotive industry for the

remainder of 2017. Infiniti Research defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline. With over 14+ years of expertise, automotive market research solutions experts at Infiniti Research have worked on hundreds of projects helping organizations deal with regular demand shifts, adapt to new technologies, and overcome diminishing profit margins and capacity utilization issues.

Most recently, Infiniti's automotive experts helped a leading automotive components manufacturer assess the competitive market for automotive components in Indiaand released a study on thesupply chain and competitor landscape for the automotive industry to help manufacturers of electric wire and optical fiber cables gain a better understanding of accurate supply chain systems. The automotive industry is set to witness a perfect storm of change with technology driven trends significantly impacting the future of the market and Infiniti Research has shared these trends to help companies ensure competitiveness and cope with emerging demands.

Top 5 Trends in the Automotive Industry for 2017

1) Electrifying the Driving Experience

Get used to seeing this trend at the top of many lists it's not going away any time soon. Owing to environmental concerns, stricter emission regulations and lower battery costs, electric cars will continue gain momentum in 2017 and the years that follow.

In a recent study for a German automotive parts supplier, Infiniti Research forecasted the market for Lithium-ion batteries to grow at a CAGR of over 8% until 2020. Much of this growth can be attributed to the rising demand for automotive Lithium-ion batteries.

2) Connectivity

OEMs need to enhance their automotive capabilities in order to drive demand and sustain the competition. One way to enhance automotive capabilities is making vehicles more connected, equipping them with internet access to devices both inside and outside of the vehicle.

"This acts as a platform for the drivers and the passengers to utilize their time in transit to access new forms of media that may concern with safety issues to a wide range of services such as infotainment, navigation, diagnostics and payments," says Infiniti Research.

3) Shared Mobility

Today, instead of owning a car, people increasingly prefer using services offered by fleet operators. Infiniti's automotive experts highlight that the automotive revenue pool will move significantly towards on-demand mobility services and data-driven services, resulting in a decline in sales of privately owned vehicles. To maintain healthy profit margins and increase sales, major players in the market must conduct an automotive market analysis to better understand these trends and gather actionable insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

