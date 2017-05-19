Two Day Root Cause Analysis and CAPA using 8-D Problem Solving Method Course (San Francisco, CA, United States - September 21-22, 2017) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The course is highly interactive and will require all participants to work through examples in class, allowing you to learn experientially as well as through lecture. Class notes are provided so you can concentrate on what we're talking about vs. taking copious notes.

In this two-day workshop seminar, you'll learn how broad-based this technique is, how it can be easily adapted for a wide variety of industries, and how to participate in, and lead, an 8D team.

This course is designed for anyone who is participates in addressing Supplier Corrective Actions, internal corrective action programs, or who is tasked for eliminating or minimizing defects as part of a Continual Improvement (CI) program. This includes those that have Quality, Environmental, or Occupational Health/Safety Management Systems responsibilities for making general improvements in their organization's performance, as well as the specialists in various areas who are the subject matter experts. A partial list of personnel who will benefit from the course:

Learning Objectives:

- Explain what 8D is and how it is applied - Understand where 8D is used in the PDCA cycle - Apply various tools and techniques to describe the problem more accurately - Understand what is a Root Cause of a problem, vs. what is a symptom of the problem - Understand which types and severity of problems should initiate a formal Root Cause Analysis (RCA) - Utilize a Risk Based approach to identifying Root Cause Analysis - Apply RCA to Context of the Organization and Risk Analysis - Evaluate effectiveness of proposed Corrective Actions in addressing the Root Cause - Apply various tools to RCA and 8D - Understand the difference between short-term/interim solutions and long-term/permanent solutions. - Participate in an 8D team - Apply various quality tools to determine long-term solutions - Lead an 8D team successfully - How this fits into the Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) program - Determine when to stop collecting data/evidence of effectiveness - How to use 8D when answering Supplier Corrective Action Requests (SCARs) - Apply this to your own organization effectively.

