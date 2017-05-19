Availability of documentation for the Shareholders' Meeting

The Shareholders of the Company are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Ipsen SA to be held on Wednesday 7 June 2017 at 3 pm (Paris time) at La Maison des Arts et Métiers (salon La Rochefoucauld), 9 bis avenue d'Iéna, 75116 Paris, France.

The preliminary notice of meeting containing the agenda and the proposed resolutions has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated 19 April 2017 and is available on Ipsen's website at the following address: www.ipsen.com.

Documents and information relating to this Meeting are made available to shareholders under the conditions provided for by legal and regulatory provisions in force.

In accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:

Registered shareholders can, until the fifth day (inclusive) before the Meeting, request from the Company supply of the said documents, including at their request, by way of an electronic mail. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the presentation of a certificate of attendance in the bearer share accounts kept by the empowered intermediary;

All shareholders can consult these documents at the Company's headquarters.

