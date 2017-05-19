Regulatory News:

Total Gabon's (Paris:EC) ordinary Annual Shareholders' Meeting was held on May 19, 2017 in Libreville, chaired by Mr. Guy MAURICE.

Shareholders approved all of the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors, including:

Approval of the 2016 financial statements, including a net income of $6 million (US Dollars);

Approval of the payment of a net dividend of $4.5 (US Dollars) per share related to the financial year 2016 which represents $20.25 million (US Dollars);

Ratification of Mr. Michel ANTSELEVE's co-optation as director for the remainder of his predecessor's term, until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2016 financial statements;

Ratification of Mr. Emmanuel CHAPON's co-optation as director for the remainder of his predecessor's term, until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2017 financial statements;

Renewal of the directors mandates of Mr. Michel ANTSELEVE, Patrick GUENKEL, Frédéric AGNES, Jean-Fidèle OTANDAULT, Philippe PONTET and Guy MAURICE for two-year terms expiring at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the 2018 financial statements;

Determination of the global compensation of the statutory auditors for preparing their reports on the 2016 financial statements.

A detailed breakdown of the vote tallies will be posted on the Company's website www.total.ga in the coming days.

The Board of Directors in its meeting today approved the modalities of the dividend payment. The $4.5 (US Dollars) per share dividend will be paid as from June 9, 2017 in an equivalent amount of €4.03 per share (or its equivalent in CFA francs), based on the European Central Bank's rate of €0.8945 per $1 on May 19, 2017.

Payment will be made through the following entities:

In Gabon: Union Gabonaise de Banque (UGB) ;

In France: BNP Paribas Securities Services acting on behalf of other banks and any financial institution that manages an account.

Total Gabon is owned 58.28% by Total, 25% by the Gabonese Republic and 16.72% by private sector investors.

