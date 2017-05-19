Research and Markets - Growth Opportunities for the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market, 2022: Henkel AG, 3M, H.B Fuller, The Dow Chemical Company, and Sika Look to Capitalise on the $9.3 Billion Market

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global hot melt adhesives market is expected to reach an estimated $9.3 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2022.

The global hot melt adhesives market looks promising with opportunities in packaging, disposable hygiene products, automotive, bookbinding, and other sectors. The major growth drivers for this market are growing demand for hot melt adhesives in end use industries like packaging, disposable hygiene products, and automotive industry due to fast processing and environmental friendly properties.

Emerging trend, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the hot melt adhesives industryinclude development of bio-based hot melt adhesives for assisting customers in reducing their dependence on petroleum based materials in packaging applications.

Hot melt adhesives profiled in this market include Henkel AG, 3M Company, H.B Fuller Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, and Sika AG are among the major suppliers of hot melt adhesives.

On the basis of our comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the hot melt adhesives demand in automotive segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global hot melt adhesives market, the styrene block copolymers (SBCs) segment is expected to remain the largest market by polymer type because SBCs offer better cohesion, strength, and heat resistance. These properties of SBCs have presented sound opportunities for hot melt adhesives in the pressure sensitive adhesives industry, which will spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and anticipated to see above average growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for packaging and disposable hygiene products in China and India.

The study includes the hot melt adhesives market size and forecast for the global hot melt adhesives market through 2022 by application type, polymer type, product form, and region, as follows:

Hot melt adhesives market by application type [Volume (Million Pounds) and $ Billion Shipment from 2011 to 2022]:

- Packaging

- Disposable hygiene products

- Automotive

- Construction

- Bookbinding

- Others

Hot melt adhesives market by polymer type [Volume (Million Pounds) and $ Billion Shipment from 2011 to 2022]:

- Ethylene vinyl acetate

- Styrene block copolymers

- Polyolefin

- Polyurethane

- Others

Hot melt adhesives market by product form [$ Billion Shipment 2016]:

- Pellets

- Pillows

- Glue Sticks

- Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Market Dynamics

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis (2011-2022)

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Competitor Analysis

6. Cost Structure Analysis

7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

