TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- In accordance with regulatory requirements, Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) ("Dundee") announced today that it has sold 15,536,288 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares ("Class A Shares") of DREAM Unlimited Corp. ("DREAM") at a price of $6.85 per share, for aggregate proceeds, net of associated costs of approximately $106.1 million.
About Dundee Corporation
Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of its core competencies including investment advisory and corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. Dundee Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these core focus areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private companies.
