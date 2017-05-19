Scenario Architecture 10-year Anniversary Timeline

LONDON, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Scenario Architecture are celebrating their ten-year anniversary in conjunction with the London Festival of Architecture. An exhibition will be open to the public at the Dreamspace Gallery from the 2nd June to the 16th June 2017. Further information and tickets can be found here.

To commemorate their anniversary, Scenario Architecture have created a badge and timeline on their website, displaying their most iconic projects over the past ten years.

Architecture has drastically evolved over the last decade, and through their timeline you get a glimpse into the changes and progress made by Scenario during this time, ending with The Scenario House, the epitome of what Scenario Architecture represents.

The Scenario House presented an opportunity to show that Scenario Architecture is not just a name for a practice, it is a unique way of thinking, approaching and creating architecture. It is based on the complex spatial requirements of simple and basic everyday activities with the unique and personal way in which each of us conducts them. The Scenario House will also be featured on Channel 4 in mid-September.

Find out more about the Ten year anniversary here http://scenarioarchitecture.com/10-year-anniversary/

Going back to the origins of their understanding of architectural space, the exhibition at Dreamspace Gallery explores Scenario's design process as it evolved and slowly abstracted over the years through their built work and adoption of emerging technologies.

With an interactive show featured across multimedia platforms, Scenario invites visitors into Dreamspace to experience the inner workings of a unique process, welcoming them into its physical and virtual moments.

A design journey from inception to completion will be demonstrated through a piece of human scale architecture, designed especially for this exhibition and fabricated to a high level of craftsmanship by Ecore Construction.

Join Scenario for a view of Memories of Future, an exhibition marking their ten year anniversary at the Dreamspace Gallery from 2nd June to the 16th June.