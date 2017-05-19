Global Benzaldehyde Market, 2022: Growing Demand in Agricultural (Agrochemicals) Applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Benzaldehyde Market Research Report - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast" report to their offering.

The report on global benzaldehyde market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research done by the analysts. The study extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2016-2022. The market size in terms of volume (KT) and revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

Report Dynamics

Major Drivers

- Growing demand in aroma chemicals

- Growth in Pharmaceutical Industry

- Growing demand in agricultural (agrochemicals) applications

Major Restraints - Volatility in crude oil prices

- Regulatory issues

Leading Segment By End-User:

- Aroma Chemicals

Segmentations in the Report:

By End-User:

- Aroma Chemicals

- Pharmaceuticals

- Agriculture

- Coatings

- Others (Including Dyes, etc.)

By Geography:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East And Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to the Benzaldehyde Market

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Analysis of Benzaldehyde

4. Global Benzaldehyde Market Analysis By End-User

5. Global Benzaldehyde Market Analysis By Region

6. Competitive Landscape of The Benzaldehyde Companies

7. Company Profiles of Benzaldehyde Industry

Emerald Performance Materials, LLC

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL)

Kadillac Chemicals Private Limited

LANXESS AG

Shimmer Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Lianyungang Taile Chemical Industry, Co., Ltd.

Chematek S.p.A.

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Dico Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nantong Tianshi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Shenyang Huijinfengda Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical Co., Ltd.

