Weapon Depot, Inc.: Weapon Depot Introduces New Social Marketplace and Brokering Experience

WINTER PARK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / A whole new caliber of online buying and selling, new website and online community Weapon Depot introduces a social marketplace that goes beyond traditional brokering to bring weapon enthusiasts together like never before.

More than an auction site, and more than an online store with multivendor storefronts, Weapon Depot presents a new shopping and social experience that brings the passionate, the principled and the patriotic together in one comprehensive site. In addition to presenting buyers with a broad selection of firearms and accessories in one place while offering multiple sellers the opportunity to reach a nationwide audience, Weapon Depot transforms the brokering arena with a peer-to-peer component not currently available on any other weapon broker site.

"We are introducing a social ecommerce marketplace where businesses and consumers can engage in more than just brokering products. Weapon Depot invites buyers and sellers into a community with open lines of direct communication and a platform where like-minded enthusiasts can connect," said Robert Sirianni, Jr., Founder and CEO of Weapon Depot. "Buyers can create a social profile, follow their favorite vendors, ask questions, and get the answers they need to make sound purchasing decisions."

Vendors can offer timed auctions, promote deals at a reduced rate, and open a store with no setup fee. Sellers are simply charged 2.5 percent of every transaction.

"To encourage individuals and vendors to sell on Weapon Depot, we set the transaction fee lower than the standard industry rate," added Sirianni, "and there are never any fees for buyers beyond purchase price and shipping."

Other features for vendors include the ability to quickly upload products in bulk, the ability to geo target specific markets, and the unique ability to designate shipping method, shipping rate, eligible states for shipping, tax rates, and insurance and handling fees - all on a per product basis.

Furthering the intended social aspect of Weapon Depot, a mobile app incorporating all online features and more will be launching Summer 2017.

In addition to firearms, ammunition, and accessories, Weapon Depot carries a breadth of products including hunting, camping, fishing, and tactical gear - welcoming all outdoor enthusiasts to its new online community. For additional information visit www.weapondepot.com.

