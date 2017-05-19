Amyx, Inc. Announces Successful CMMI for Development Appraisal

Amyx, Inc. CMMI-DEV Level 3 Appraised Company

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2017 / Amyx has successfully completed a third Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) for Development v 1.3 Level 3 appraisal for its software development projects. Amyx has been a CMMI-DEV v 1.3 appraised company since 2011. Maintaining this rating with a focus on continual improvement is the key to maintaining and improving our customer satisfaction, deliverables and project performance. "Amyx management continues its commitment to promote CMMI-DEV Level 3 processes throughout the organization to achieve even higher levels of customer satisfaction, improve the organization's development process maturity, and improve management and programmatic processes," said Satya Akula, President and CEO of Amyx, Inc.

"CMMI Level 3 rating helps us provide our current and future customers with consistent, process driven deliverables that are under budget and within schedule," said William Schaefer, COO of Amyx, Inc. "Coupled with our ISO 9001-2008 and ISO 27001:2015 certifications confirms our commitment to customer satisfaction and continuous process improvement throughout our organization." CMMI is a global process improvement model that provides guidance to how an organization develops and delivers products and services. The CMMI framework and best practices are widely used by organizations around the world to improve software development related processes and services to meet the needs of customers and end users. For additional information on our appraisal: https://sas.cmmiinstitute.com/pars/pars_detail.aspx?a=29048.

