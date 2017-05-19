Global Biosolids Market Report 2017 - Projections to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Biosolids Market - By Application, Class, Form, and Regions - Market Trends and Demand Forecasts (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The global biosolids market was estimated to be $118.35 Million in 2016 and is estimated to reach $161.06 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 5.27%.

Biosolids, also called Sewage sludge, are organic content that is rich in nutrients obtained by recycling from sewage. These biosolids are mainly used in agriculture as fertilizers containing rich nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium, and others. The processing of biosolids generates significant energy.

North America leads the market in 2016, while APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing market with a projected CAGR of 8.17% for the forecasted period. Odour is considered to be one of the key risks for Biosolids and added to this, there are no guidelines/treatment requirements in some countries. In terms of biosolids contents, lot of opportunity lies is recovering nutrients from the waste water. On the other hand, with regards to regions, China, US, Australia and others are the countries to focus on.

Factors like government regulations, increase awareness on the recycling on waste water, demand for nutrients are driving the market. Added to these, laws on certain chemical companies on the level of waste emissions and the treatment of such emission so as to reduce the environmental impacts are driving the market as well. On the other hand, huge investments and high operating costs are limiting the growth of the market.



Biosolids are used in a wide variety of applications. Agriculture constitutes the major portion of the biosolids market with more than half of the share in 2016 and is expected to lead the market for the forecasted period as well. Other end use industries include Site rehabilitation-forestry, cement manufacturing, and others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. Market Dynamics

Introduction

Drivers

Constraints

Market Risks

Opportunities



4. Bio Solids Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Revenue



5. By Application

Agriculture

Forest crops

Mining

Oil

Cement

Others



6. By Class

Class A

Class B



7. By Form

Cake

Liquid

Pellet



8. By Region



9. Industry Structure

Industry M&As, Consolidations

Supplier Market Shares

Biosolids market - Road Ahead



Companies Mentioned



- Merrel Bros.

- Parkson

- NEFCO

- Cardno

- Agri Sludge

- Synagro

- Sylvis

- Lystec

- Alka-Tech

- Casella

- Biodisk

- Cambi AS

- Biosolids Management Group

- Others



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cmxg62/global_biosolids

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716