Research and Markets - Global Microcontroller Market (2017-2021) - Key Vendors are Cypress Semiconductor, Infineon, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics & Texas Instruments

The global microcontroller market to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend in market is growing adoption of connected cars. Due to the increasing adoption of connected cars, their demand is expected to rise during the forecast period. Connected cars will have to support the highest level of security. Automotive MCUs, with their unique combination of connectivity, performance, security, and scalability, enable car manufacturers and their subsystem suppliers to decide new standards in ensuring a greener, safer, and more enjoyable driving experience.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing demand for mobile computing devices. The consumer electronics market is driven by smartphones, tablets, notebooks, wearable devices. While the smartphone dominates the consumer electronics market, wearables observed a rapid growth in 2016. With the growing adoption of the wearable technology, a broader range of products is being developed.



Consumers are looking for more sophisticated gadgets, and the growth of the connected world is driving the acceptance of portable and wearable electronics. Internet-enabled smartphones can be used for multiple purposes like reading the news, surfing the web, accessing social networking apps, and checking mail. The global smartphone market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period. The growth in the smartphone market will also propel the growth of the global microcontroller market.



Key vendors



Cypress Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments



Other prominent vendors



Analog Devices

ARM

Holtek Semiconductor

LAPIS Semiconductor

Maxim Integrated

Panasonic

Silicon Laboratories

Zilog



