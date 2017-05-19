Research and Markets - Global Serial Attached Storage (SAS) Solid-state Drive (SSD) Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Kingston Technology, Micron, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Serial Attached Storage (SAS) Solid-state Drive (SSD) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global SAS and SSD market to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global SAS and SSD Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is emergence of 3D NAND. The arrival of 3D NAND has revolutionized the storage industry. NAND flash device architectures are one-dimensional, because of which they can store more data by increasing density, thus leading to the increase in SAS SSD capacity. 3D NAND technology has several advantages such as it consumes less power.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing enterprise storage market. Growing internet penetration worldwide for both professional and personnel uses has led to the growth of digital data. This has increased the demand for efficient storage infrastructure to store and process data. There are several innovations being carried out by the vendors in the storage market that have brought storage infrastructure offerings that match the growing requirement for different types of enterprises across several business verticals such as the banking, financial service, and insurance (BFSI); healthcare; manufacturing; and retail.



By 2020, it is expected that at least 35 Exabyte of data will be generated by the devices connected to the internet, out of which 85% will be unstructured. These generated data include both B2B and B2C that are stored and processed by enterprises worldwide in their on-premise server room or off-campus data center.

