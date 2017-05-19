According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global linear motion systems market is expected to reach USD 7.94 billion by 2021, growing at a steady CAGR of almost 8%.

This research report titled 'Global Linear Motion Systems Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Demand for high accuracy and repeatability in industrial processes is driving the global linear motion systems market during the forecast period. In most industries, minimizing error and right positioning of equipment are highly essential to avoid variances that can affect production facilities in a substantial way.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global linear motion systems market into three major segments by the application. They are:

Material handling

Machine tools

Robotics

Global linear motion systems market in material handling

Material handling applications include palletizing, packaging, pick and place, sorting, and transportation of goods and finished products in any industry. Linear motion systems help to ensure that the processes are smooth and fast without potential loss/wastage at any point in the industry.

According to Bharath Kanniappan, a lead robotics research analyst from Technavio, "Material needs to be worked on the shop floor in processing stations like milling, grinding, drilling, and then transported to the next station. The deployment of linear motion systems helps industries to achieve benefits like high productivity, high precision, reduction in wear and tear and maintenance requirements, and fewer requirements for mechanical transmission elements

Global linear motion systems market in machine tools

The machine tools segment will be the next major shareholder in the overall market revenue due to requirements of high accuracy and precision control offered by linear motion systems. A linear guideway is one of the crucial elements of a machine tool as it ensures that the operating element of cutting or machine tool is moving along the predetermined path.

"The linear motion systems generate a smooth and linear motion in machine tools and as a result help in achieving higher precision and accuracy in the industry. The coefficient of friction on a linear guideway is only 1/50 compared with a traditional slide," says Bharath.

Global linear motion systems market in robotics

Robotics is rapidly developing in the field of industrial automation that can assist businesses in scaling up their level of production and improving the overall product quality. Linear motion systems are installed within the robots for smooth and precise robotic movements in industries.

These allow performing several applications like pick and place, handling, and storage of materials or complex industrial application. Linear motion systems are installed within almost every robotic work cell.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Bosch Rexroth

Rollon

SCHNEEBERGER

SKF

Thomson

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

