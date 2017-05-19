WEST CHESTER, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- AK Steel (NYSE: AKS) Coshocton (Ohio) Works has received a special award for outstanding safety performance by the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation, Division of Safety and Hygiene. The award is part of a collaborative safety awareness program established by the Coshocton County Safety Council and the Chamber of Commerce.

"We are proud of our Coshocton Works employees for their outstanding safety performance, and this recognition from the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation, Division of Safety and Hygiene," said Roger K. Newport, Chief Executive Officer of AK Steel. "This achievement is a strong reflection of our culture of safety at AK Steel."

AK Steel's Coshocton Works received the "Special Award for Safety" for operating 1,714,385 hours without a lost-time injury between April 23, 2014 and April 26, 2016. AK Steel is an industry leader in safety results, with a safety record in 2016 that continues to significantly exceed the industry average.

AK Steel

AK Steel is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, and carbon and stainless tubular products, primarily for automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, electrical power generation and distribution markets. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), the company employs approximately 8,500 men and women at eight steel plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across six states (Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia) and one tube plant in Mexico. Additional information about AK Steel is available at www.aksteel.com.

