VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ECR) (the "Company") announces that at its annual general meeting held on May 19th , 2017 that the following people were elected as directors of the Company:

Michel Bouchard Philippe Cloutier Mario Jacob Jean-Yves Laliberte Daniel Masse

The proposal to maintain the stock option plan as presented in the Management Information Circular was approved by the shareholders at the annual general meeting. The proposal allows the Company to grant a number of stock options representing a maximum of 10% of the shares outstanding (on a non-diluted basis).

The proposal to appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company as presented in the Management Information Circular was approved by the shareholders at the annual general meeting.

Following the annual meeting, the Board of Directors named the following people as officers of the Company:

Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo, President and Chief Executive Officer; Gaetan Lavalliere, P.Geo, Vice President; Nancy Lacoursiere, Chief Financial Officer; Jean-Yves Laliberte, Chairman of the board and Corporate Secretary.

Grant of Stock Options:

On May 19th, 2017, the Board of Directors awarded a total of 2,125,000 stock options to directors, officers, one employee of the Company and Paradox Public Relations. Pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan, each option grants the holder of such option the right to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.295 per share no later than May 19th, 2022.

In addition, in connection with the investment announced on May 26, 2016, the Company announces that following its buy-back of a tranche of 1.2% of the gross revenue royalty on the Benoist property, it has agreed to proceed with the buy-back of an additional tranche of 0.2% with two investors by the issuance of 135,194 common shares at a price of $0.295 per share (i.e. 67,597 common shares per investor), the whole subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Benoist property will continue to be subject to a 0.1% gross revenue royalty.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Contacts:

Cartier Resources Inc.

Philippe Cloutier

President and CEO

(819) 874-1331 or Toll free: 877 874-1331

(819) 874-3113 (FAX)



