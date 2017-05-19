TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- Wilmington Capital Management Inc. ("Wilmington") (TSX: WCM.A)(TSX: WCM.B) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 10, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta and all two nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Shares and all three nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holders of Class B Shares were elected. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of the Corporation's Class A and B shareholders in regard to the election of the five directors nominated:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes Proxy Votes Proxy Class Director For % Withheld % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class A Shareholders Edward C. Kress 4,945,827 100% Nil Nil Timothy W. Casgrain 4,945,827 100% Nil Nil ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class B Shareholders Ian G. Cockwell 763,877 100% Nil Nil Joseph F. Killi 763,877 100% Nil Nil Marc D. Sardachuk 763,877 100% Nil Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the meeting are available in the Corporation's report of voting results filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

